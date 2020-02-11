Fischer raises questions about urban schools' recruiting advantage if college athletes can profit from name, likeness

Sen. Deb Fischer raised questions Tuesday at a Senate hearing on compensation for student-athletes about how to keep larger urban areas from having an unfair advantage in recruiting if student-athletes have marketing and sponsorship opportunities.
"Although we are blessed with a very incredible football history, we are also a very rural state," Fischer said, noting that Nebraska has smaller media markets and less business infrastructure.
University of Kansas Chancellor Douglas Girod said smaller markets may "struggle to be able to compete in an environment where the biggest media package for an athlete is going to win the day."
Fischer also questioned Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby about how sponsorship opportunities for student-athletes could affect Title IX programs.
You have free articles remaining.
"The recruiting environment is absolutely critical on this," Bowlsby said. "And it will have Title IX implications, senator, but we will also see student-athletes who come to campus with agents and managers" and pre-existing business ventures.
He also raised the specter of nonscholarship players getting third-party support, effectively raising the scholarship level above the current allotment.
"Given the entrepreneurial nature of coaching staffs, they will find very effective ways of having third-party inducements to enroll and transfer," Bowlsby said.
Fischer responded: "We need to get this right for our student-athletes and Nebraska athletics."
A bill in the Nebraska Legislature would allow college athletes to profit from their name and likeness.
As an offensive lineman for the Nebraska football team, Jeremiah Sirles helped create opportunities for quarterbacks to find an open receiver …