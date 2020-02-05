You are the owner of this article.
Fischer calls Pelosi's tearing up of Trump's speech 'disgraceful'
Fischer calls Pelosi's tearing up of Trump's speech 'disgraceful'

Federal Legislative Summit 2019

Sen. Deb Fischer speaks at the Federal Legislative Summit in August at the Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

Sen. Deb Fischer responded Wednesday to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's ripping up of President Trump's State of the Union speech Tuesday night.

"Nancy Pelosi's actions at the State of the Union last night were disgraceful and an insult not only to President Donald J. Trump, but to the Americans honored in the speech," Fischer said in a social media post. "For the speaker of the House to tear up a speech with names of heroes who have given their lives is absolutely unbelievable."

