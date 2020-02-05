Fischer calls Pelosi's tearing up of Trump's speech 'disgraceful'

Sen. Deb Fischer responded Wednesday to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's ripping up of President Trump's State of the Union speech Tuesday night.
"Nancy Pelosi's actions at the State of the Union last night were disgraceful and an insult not only to President Donald J. Trump, but to the Americans honored in the speech," Fischer said in a social media post. "For the speaker of the House to tear up a speech with names of heroes who have given their lives is absolutely unbelievable."
You have free articles remaining.
WATCH: Sen. Fischer's statement on acquitting President Trump
As expected, both Republican Sens. Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse of Nebraska voted no Friday on …