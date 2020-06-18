You are the owner of this article.
Federal mandate forces counties to provide services without masks, Ricketts says
Federal mandate forces counties to provide services without masks, Ricketts says

Gov. Pete Ricketts has informed county governments that they cannot require residents to wear masks in order to receive services in courthouses and other county government facilities because that is a federal requirement for receiving federal coronavirus financial assistance.

"The CARES Act funding eligibility criteria issued to county governments states: Customers may be encouraged to wear face coverings, but may not be refused service for failure to do so," according to Taylor Gage, the governor's spokesman. 

"The governor encourages folks to wear masks in public," Gage said, "and the city of Lincoln may require people to wear masks at their meetings."

Even though Lancaster County offices are co-located with the city of Lincoln and judicial offices, the non-county offices may require people to wear masks without risking the county losing federal reimbursement, Gage said.

The governor's office has communicated that fact to the city of Lincoln, he said.

Meanwhile, Gage said, "the governor's team continues to work with local governments to distribute masks to the general public." 

The statement from the governor's office followed on the heels of criticism voiced by some county officials who believed the mandate allowing citizens to receive county services without wearing masks came from the state rather than the federal government. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

