Election spotlights Nebraska's urban-rural political split, Republican dominance

It was a big and successful day for Republicans in Nebraska, but Democrats managed to walk away with a jewel once Tuesday's Election Day votes were counted and the night was done.

When the smoke cleared Wednesday, here's a look at some of what had occurred:

* Two Nebraskas, one rural and one urban, emerged ever more strongly and clearly in terms of partisan allegiance and political viewpoints, as evidenced by the presidential election results.

Lincoln and Omaha voted for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, while the 91 counties other than Lancaster and Douglas voted overwhelmingly for Republican President Donald Trump, with majorities as high as 92%.

* Democratic congressional nominee Kate Bolz rode a substantial lead over Republican Rep. Jeff Fortenberry bestowed by mail voters in Lincoln during the early hours of counting Tuesday night, but then was swamped by losses in all the other 17 counties in the 1st District while barely holding onto Lancaster County by 926 votes at the end.

* Biden grabbed metropolitan Omaha's 2nd Congressional District electoral vote in the most significant Democratic victory of Tuesday night, with that vote parked now as a potential tiebreaker as the presidential contest results continued to tighten.