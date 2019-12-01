Don Walton: Socialism, impeachment drama and Husker woes

"Whether they saw battle, whether they cooked, cleaned, ran a computer system or served our country in another way, every moment of a veteran's service is important and meaningful to us all," Lincoln's congressman says.

"It is why we are so committed to preserving their stories for their families, friends and our grateful nation," he said.

The initiative is part of the Veterans History Project, a special program of the Library of Congress.

The Lincoln event was held at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital.

"What a remarkable day!" Fortenberry said when it was done.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"Our veterans once again affirmed how great our country is and still can be."

* * *

As the world turns:

* These are the strong ones, the bold ones at a tense moment of testing: Three women. Marie Yovanovitch, Fiona Hill and Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.

* "Stated simply, the primary takeaway from the past 250 years of recorded American history is that presidents are not kings," Judge Jackson wrote in rejecting the president's claim of power to prevent his aides from responding to congressional subpoenas.