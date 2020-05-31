Don Walton: Nebraska coronavirus specialist promises 'we're going to win'

"This is not rocket science," Dr. Andre Kalil says.
He's talking directly to us and how we need to respond to COVID-19, that unwelcome and dangerous stranger in our midst.
"If you're not going to follow the guidelines, we all are going to pay a price for it," Kalil says.
"It's not difficult. It's doing the right thing ... and it has to be done by everyone."
No gathering in large crowds; follow the directive that restricts the size of gatherings in Nebraska, a limit that will move from 10 to 25 effective Monday with larger, but limited, exceptions for public events; maintain six feet of physical separation from one another; wear masks during public interaction.
Exactly opposite of what has been happening in cities and on beaches across the country, on coastal boardwalks, in Main Street and neighborhood bars and saloons that encourage rebellion against simple guidelines and temporary limits that protect all of us.
And now also exactly opposite of what is happening with the understandable on-the-street demonstrations and protests triggered by the death -- third-degree murder is the charge -- of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.
Might as well get ready for a big surge of the virus in coming weeks.
Kalil is an infectious disease specialist at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, the doctor who led the trial that resulted in the first evidence that hospitalized patients with advanced COVID-19 and lung involvement can recover faster with treatment by the drug remdesivir.
That breakthrough has been hailed by Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, our go-to guy in this battle.
"What is proven is that a drug can block this virus," Fauci said.
And what is on its way is a vaccine, Kalil said during a coronavirus town hall appearance with Gov. Pete Ricketts on NET last week.
"Vaccinations are coming," Kalil said.
"I'm certain we're going to win."
***
The understandable marches and protests in the wake of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis have been stained by some people with other motives -- vandalism in most cities, theft and robbery in some cities, perhaps some active efforts to politically damage what were designed to be peaceful demonstrations.
Broken windows don't lead to racial justice; Martin Luther King said his efforts had power because he insisted that they be non-violent and peaceful.
In Lincoln, a statue of Abraham Lincoln was defaced during a demonstration to seek equality and justice for black Americans?
Somebody needs a history lesson.
***
Perfect time for America to build and repair its crumbling infrastructure, getting serious about modernizing this country's highways and bridges and airports and railways and dams and inter-connections.
Time to catch up; we are falling farther behind, looking more like we are the Third World.
Since the days when he first promised to pursue modernization of America's infrastructure during his presidential campaign four years ago, this has been President Trump's version of Lucy and the football.
He tees it up occasionally and that's it, that's all.
Now, with the country staggering from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and with depression levels of economic collapse and unemployment, the door is wide open.
Time to get started.
Let's begin to build our way back.
***
Finishing up:
* Gov. Pete Ricketts is taking steps away from an almost singular public focus on the virus: Daily coronavirus news briefings will be reduced to twice a week; his weekly coronavirus town hall appearances on NET are ending, at least for now.
* Who would have thought work could be lonely?
* And now there'll be a temptation by executives at some companies to reduce or scrap the costs of gathering employees back together in one space again, sacrificing the importance of close collaboration, peer encouragement, shared knowledge and experience.
* In the midst of this difficult time, the Capitol lawn has never looked so fresh and lush and green and smelled so much like the arrival of this most welcome spring.
* Lots of new dynamics at work influencing crowd size at Memorial Stadium. Some fans who don't go, or can't go, this year may drift into a habit of watching comfortably at home on TV. Time to consider a large kids section, developing the future fan base before they are forever hooked to TV.
* Going missing from work this week; the last time I had a furlough, Uncle Sam was the boss.
* Baseball, where art thou?
Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSdon
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.