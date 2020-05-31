Don Walton: Nebraska coronavirus specialist promises 'we're going to win'

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Don Walton Political reporter/columnist Don Walton covers politics and the Legislature along with writing a weekly column. Follow Don Walton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

"This is not rocket science," Dr. Andre Kalil says.

He's talking directly to us and how we need to respond to COVID-19, that unwelcome and dangerous stranger in our midst.

"If you're not going to follow the guidelines, we all are going to pay a price for it," Kalil says.

"It's not difficult. It's doing the right thing ... and it has to be done by everyone."

No gathering in large crowds; follow the directive that restricts the size of gatherings in Nebraska, a limit that will move from 10 to 25 effective Monday with larger, but limited, exceptions for public events; maintain six feet of physical separation from one another; wear masks during public interaction.

Exactly opposite of what has been happening in cities and on beaches across the country, on coastal boardwalks, in Main Street and neighborhood bars and saloons that encourage rebellion against simple guidelines and temporary limits that protect all of us.

And now also exactly opposite of what is happening with the understandable on-the-street demonstrations and protests triggered by the death -- third-degree murder is the charge -- of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.