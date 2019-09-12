Barbara Ramsey of Bellevue on Thursday announced her candidacy for the 1st District Democratic congressional nomination, pledging to center on health care reform, immigration reform, protection against gun violence and environmental concerns.
And, she said, "I will work for farmers" who are struggling as a result of the trade war triggered by imposition of U.S. tariffs and the response from foreign customers of U.S. ag products.
"Since 2017, we have seen farm profits drop from tariffs, our district suffer catastrophic flooding from climate change, women's and LGBT rights being suppressed and attempts to repeal health care for 8.45 million people," Ramsey said.
"I have watched these past three years as the America we love has devolved into a place of intolerance and a fear of the other," she said.
"In the last year alone, I have watched as our current representation has done little to help Nebraskans," she said.
"We have seen them vote against raising the minimum wage, vote against the Equality Act, vote against gun reform to prevent more deaths, vote against equal pay for men and women, and vote against helping the people being held at the border."
You have free articles remaining.
"I could stand by no longer," Ramsey said.
"Protections for LGBTQIA individuals, like myself, were rolled back, such as allowing health care providers to deny service," she said.
Ramsey identifies herself as "a transwoman."
The 1st District is represented by Republican Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Lincoln.
Ramsey said she grew up on a farm and has traveled across Iowa and eastern Nebraska to work with county and city government officials on budgets for technology.
During the past year, she said, she has worked with a nonprofit hospital, streamlining its hiring processes in order to deliver better patient care.