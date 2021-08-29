Chief Standing Bear takes his place in U.S. Capitol, Sept. 18, 2019

WASHINGTON — All of the dignitaries are here.

The speaker of the House and the minority leader of the Senate. Nebraska’s governor and senators and congressmen and the leader of the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska.

It’s the middle of the afternoon inside the U.S. Capitol.

The politicians and the Ponca people and their invited guests have gathered in Statuary Hall to honor a Ponca leader who long ago stood in an Omaha courtroom and held out his right hand.

“That hand is not the color of yours, but if I pierce it, I shall feel pain,” Chief Standing Bear said in the language of his people. “If you pierce your hand you also feel pain. The blood that will flow from mine will be of the same color as yours. I am a man. The same god made us both.”

Then the grieving father and tribal leader told the judge of his dream — of standing on the banks of a wide river with his wife and daughter, unable to get home. The waters are rising and, in desperation, he searches until he spots a steep and rocky path to safety. Then he sees a man barring his way.

He looks at the judge: You are that man.