The once-every-decade effort to count every person in Nebraska now has a headquarters in Lincoln on Apples Way.
And in the next few months, the U.S. Census Bureau will be one of the fastest-growing employers in the Cornhusker State, hiring some 17,000 temporary workers to gather and help process the 2020 count.
Dennis Johnson, the deputy director for the Census' Denver region, said filling all those positions could be difficult in Nebraska, where unemployment is 3.5%, a rate many economists say reflects full employment.
But, Johnson added, he's confident the Nebraska Area Census Office, which celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting Tuesday, will find the workforce needed to complete the job.
"We know there are people out there who do have time who could work for us even part-time to accomplish what we need to do," said Johnson, who has worked for the U.S. Census Bureau for decades.
The "need to do" is helping the federal government determine with a high degree of statistical certainty just how many people are living in the U.S.
Johnson said the Nebraska Area Census Office, the only Census office opening in the state, will work with local communities, so-called "complete count committees" formed by cities and counties, and other organizations to tally the total number of people living in the state beginning next spring.
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, who proclaimed October as "Census Month" in Lincoln on Tuesday, said the goal of the census is "to count everyone once, only once and in the right place."
"That sounds pretty straightforward and simple, but we all know that's a significant challenge," Gaylor Baird said.
To help meet the challenge, Lincoln and Lancaster County formed a Complete Count Committee in January to partner with cultural and religious groups and nonprofit organizations to reach hard-to-count populations in the Capital City.
The committee has already hosted workshops to teach those groups how to help community members access the census online — a first in the nearly 240-year-old process and one the bureau hopes will boost response rates.
Gaylor Baird said the hope is to get an accurate count of everyone in the Lincoln-Lancaster County metropolitan area. Undercounting by as little as 1,000 people, or about 0.3% of the local population, could mean a loss of $21 million in federal funding over the next decade, she said.
"This is our census and we all have a stake in the outcome," she said.
The results of the 2020 census, which are used to redistrict congressional and state legislative seats, in addition to allocating $675 billion in federal funds, are also used in education funding models, as well as infrastructure funding packages.
But the results are also important to businesses and other nongovernment entities, said Dau Nguyen, a Vietnamese community leader in Lincoln.
Manufacturers use the census to evaluate the available workforce in a candidate area for a new factory, Nguyen said, and hospitals use the data to build new facilities or assign adequate resources for health care.
In addition to local groups, the Nebraska Area Census Office is also partnering with organizations such as the Nebraska Latino American Commission and the Nebraska Commission on Indian Affairs to obtain an accurate count of those communities.
Judi M. gaiashkibos, executive director of the commission and a member of the Ponca Tribe, said despite being recognized as a human in an Omaha court in 1879, Chief Standing Bear and other Native Americans did not become citizens until 1924.
Standing Bear has been honored with statues on Centennial Mall in Lincoln and in Statuary Hall in Washington, D.C., in recent years, gaiashkibos said, but Nebraska's First Peoples, like other native tribes across the country, have traditionally been a difficult population for census workers to reach.
The Indian Commission is serving as a bridge between the native tribes and the Nebraska Area Census Office to build trust in the process, gaiashkibos said.
"This census count is really going to be important in focusing that our lives matter," she said. "We are hard to count, but we say we are invisible no longer."
Lt. Gov. Mike Foley said the census, in addition to being used for the purposes outlined in the U.S. Constitution, also gives Americans insights into the country's shifting demographics.
An aging population will continue to exacerbate the workforce shortage felt by businesses in the state, Foley said, while increasing urbanization will create additional challenges for rural Nebraska.
Foley, a former state auditor and legislator, said census data is also built into several state funding formulas, including education, Medicaid and disaster recovery, like Nebraska saw this year when the extreme flooding destroyed roadways, bridges, farms and villages.
"We're going to get it right, we're going to count everybody," Foley said.
Johnson said the Census Bureau's Denver region will soon begin sorting through an estimated 250,000 applications to fill between 75,000 and 100,000 jobs in 12 states, including Nebraska.
The months leading into a census year often produce a groundswell of civic-minded people who want to participate in the constitutionally-mandated count, he said.
Once staff are in place, Nebraskans can expect to receive a notice regarding the census in the mail on or about March 12, 2020, Johnson said. Individuals — the census does not require respondents to be U.S. citizens — can fill out the form online or by phone, or they can request a paper option to fill out.
Census-takers will begin canvassing neighborhoods in mid-May seeking households that have not yet turned in a census form, Johnson said.
The effort to collect responses will continue through late summer before tabulation will begin. State population counts will be made public Dec. 31, ahead of the redistricting process slated to begin in 2021.