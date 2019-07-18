Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has cleared the path for Senate confirmation of the nomination of Omaha attorney Brian Buescher to be U.S. District Court judge for Nebraska, Sen. Ben Sasse announced Thursday.
"This has been a long process and we've had to fight everything from political smears to outright anti-Catholic bigotry," Sasse said.
"But we're almost to the finish line and Brian is going to get an up or down vote in the Senate."
McConnell's motion to invoke cloture would end Senate debate on the nomination submitted to the Senate by President Donald Trump last October.
Sasse has led the fight for Buescher's confirmation as a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee.
"For months, I've worked with the Trump administration and members of the Senate Judiciary Committee to make sure that Brian gets confirmed," he said.
Buescher currently leads the agriculture litigation team for Kutak Rock in Omaha. He has spent his entire legal career practicing law in Nebraska.
A graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, he earned his law degree from Georgetown University.