State Sen. Kate Bolz of Lincoln has decided to challenge Republican Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's 2020 re-election bid, centering her message on health care for families and trade opportunities for Nebraska farmers.
Bolz will announce her decision to enter the Democratic primary at a news conference in Lincoln on Thursday afternoon.
The two-term state senator said she does not believe Washington is listening to Nebraska families or Nebraska farmers today.
"If we want something different out of Washington, we need to send someone different to Washington," Bolz said.
One of the problems in Congress is "a lack of bipartisan cooperation," she said.
In the nonpartisan Nebraska Legislature, Bolz said, "I have tried to work with Democrats, Republicans and independents to find better ways to accomplish our work."
Fortenberry's opposition to the Affordable Care Act threatens guaranteed access to health care coverage for 780,000 Nebraskans with pre-existing conditions, Bolz said.
"Nebraskans have been patient on trade," she said, "and they keep being asked to be patient" while the Nebraska Farm Bureau estimates $2 billion in lost trade for Nebraska agriculture over the past two years as a result of Trump administration trade policies.
Bolz said she grew up on a farm and graduated from Palmyra High School, "and I think of myself as a farm kid."
"I think Nebraskans want an independent-minded representative who is going to vote their interests," she said. "We need to be focused on the people and not on the politics.
"I believe Nebraskans are still open to voting for the person, not the party," she said.
A Democrat has not won the eastern Nebraska House seat since 1964, and Fortenberry will be seeking his ninth term next year.
Bolz said she will conduct "a listening tour" across the district in November to introduce herself to voters. The 1st District includes Lincoln, Bellevue, Fremont, Norfolk and Columbus, along with Offutt Air Force Base.