Bolz tests positive for coronavirus after quarantining
Democratic congressional nominee Kate Bolz has tested positive for coronavirus after quarantining Monday following her fiance's COVID-19 diagnosis. 

The state senator who's challenging incumbent Republican Congressman Jeff Fortenberry announced her own positive test on Wednesday. 

In a statement on Twitter, Bolz said she's grateful for the care she has received and will continue to quarantine while she recovers. 

Bolz forced to quarantine after exposure to COVID-19

Bolz' fiance, Sean Flowerday, the chair of the Lancaster County Board, tested positive on Monday. 

Bolz said she will continue campaigning virtually while her staff and volunteers continue working across the district. 

The 2020 Journal Star general election Voter's Guide

Your guide to Lincoln-area and statewide races and ballot questions that will appear on the Nov. 3 general election ballot.

Kate Bolz

