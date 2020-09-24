Bolz says Fortenberry is waging a negative campaign

Democratic congressional nominee Kate Bolz fired back Thursday at negative radio campaign ads directed at her by Republican Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, suggesting that the choice to go negative "reflects the values he has learned in Washington."
The decision for candidates in the 1st District House contest to make is to "scare voters or focus on the issues that matter to Nebraskans," she said.
Fortenberry, Bolz said, has decided to "run a campaign built on misinformation and misdirection."
Bolz, a Lincoln state senator, said Fortenberry's campaign ads are "a distraction from the real issue, which is health care" and its direct tie to the current challenges raised by the coronavirus pandemic.
Fortenberry's radio ads claim that Bolz missed 30% of the votes recorded in the Legislature during the last two years.
Those commercials follow a TV ad that was "a flat-out lie stating that I said nothing about recent racial protests," Bolz said.
In fact, she responded on a blog post, the senator said, and then attended a post-event cleanup in Lincoln following a protest demonstration, a community event at the Malone Center and a subsequent hearing on the issue conducted by the Legislature's Judiciary Committee.
At a time when Nebraskans are focused on health care, Bolz said, they should be aware that Fortenberry has "voted numerous times to repeal the Affordable Care Act with no better plans" to replace it.
Responding to Bolz, Fortenberry campaign spokesperson Alessandra Stooks said: "It is ironic that Kate Bolz has the time for a misleading campaign press conference in her pursuit of a promotion to Congress but didn't show up for work in the Legislature."
Bolz said she and Fortenberry are scheduled to debate twice next month: Oct. 11 on KETV at 7 p.m., and Oct. 12 on NET at 8 p.m.
