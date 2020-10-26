Bolz forced to quarantine after exposure to COVID-19

Democratic congressional nominee Kate Bolz went into quarantine Monday after her fiance, Lancaster County Board Chairman Sean Flowerday, tested positive for COVID-19.

Bolz will continue to campaign virtually.

"Health care has been my number one priority in this campaign for this very reason," she said. "Everyone deserves to be able to access health care they need when they need it."

Bolz is seeking the 1st District House seat now held by Republican Rep. Jeff Fortenberry.

"As we have done throughout the campaign, we will follow best practices to prevent the spread of the virus," she said, "and we continue our work serving you and Nebraska's health care system."

"Please, for the health of your loved ones and our community, wear your mask, wash your hands and practice social distancing," Bolz said.

Flowerday was confirmed positive for the virus on Monday; Bolz is awaiting test results and said she is "doing well."

