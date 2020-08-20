Bolz defends postal funding and targets health care

Sen. Kate Bolz of Lincoln is gearing up her 1st District congressional campaign now that the Legislature has adjourned its pandemic-interrupted 2020 session.
Bolz said she is stressing her strong support for adequate funding for the U.S. Postal Service while continuing to zero in on health care as her primary campaign issue.
At the same time, her campaign is negotiating a couple of potential televised debates with Republican Rep. Jeff Fortenberry in October.
Bolz's first digital ad, titled "Palmyra Values," was rolled out this week; it celebrates the values she learned while growing up on a family farm in Otoe County.
During an interview in Lincoln, the Democratic nominee and two-term state senator pointed to the dependence of Nebraskans on prompt and efficient postal service for the timely delivery of prescription drugs, Social Security checks and business transactions.
And in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, millions of Americans will be depending on the Postal Service to promptly and efficiently deliver their general election vote-by-mail ballots to be counted on time in November, she said.
Bolz condemned what she called "this strategic effort by the Trump administration to undercut a basic American institution."
"My grandparents were postal workers," Bolz said, and she recalled how much she "admired how they worked together" in assuring prompt and efficient delivery of the mail.
"My Grandma Barb was the postmistress in Palmyra and my Grandpa Bob was the rural postal carrier," Bolz said in an online message to supporters.
"I know how much farm families like mine depend on the post office to deliver letters from loved ones, Social Security checks, prescription medications and much more."
A day following the interview, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy announced that his cost-cutting initiatives would be postponed until after the election, apparently alleviating concerns about the disruption of voting by mail, but leaving other concerns about prompt delivery of mail pending as a potential post-election issue.
Earlier, Fortenberry issued a statement expressing support for the Postal Service: "The unprecedented challenges of the coronavirus pandemic have only reinforced the important role played by the U.S. Postal Service -- above all for our vulnerable neighbors for whom it may serve as a literal lifeline, and for the increased possible necessity of voting by mail for those who cannot be present on Election Day."
The Bolz campaign said negotiations are underway for televised debates with Fortenberry in mid-October. Bolz would like to add another debate or two at earlier dates to reach voters before they cast mail-in ballots.
Bolz believes health care remains at the top of voter concerns, with Nebraska's new program of Medicaid expansion added to a previous list of access, cost and coverage priorities.
"The coronavirus is part of it," she said, with the pandemic raising concerns about "day-to-day decisions like whether to visit older relatives in assisted living facilities or sending children into classrooms at school."
"And access to testing is an increasing concern," Bolz said.
Bolz said she hopes voters will take a look at her work in the Legislature, where she has been a member of the Appropriations Committee and a voice on major issues during floor debate.
Eight years in the nonpartisan Legislature has given her experience working across the partisan divide, she said.
What she is hearing from voters is "a common gripe and frustration over the bickering and divisiveness on the national level," Bolz said.
"I think Nebraskans are ready for change."
Fortenberry, a former Lincoln city councilman, was elected to eastern Nebraska's 1st District seat in the House in 2004 and is seeking his ninth term.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSdon
