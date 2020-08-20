Bolz defends postal funding and targets health care

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sen. Kate Bolz of Lincoln is gearing up her 1st District congressional campaign now that the Legislature has adjourned its pandemic-interrupted 2020 session.

Bolz said she is stressing her strong support for adequate funding for the U.S. Postal Service while continuing to zero in on health care as her primary campaign issue.

At the same time, her campaign is negotiating a couple of potential televised debates with Republican Rep. Jeff Fortenberry in October.

Bolz's first digital ad, titled "Palmyra Values," was rolled out this week; it celebrates the values she learned while growing up on a family farm in Otoe County.

During an interview in Lincoln, the Democratic nominee and two-term state senator pointed to the dependence of Nebraskans on prompt and efficient postal service for the timely delivery of prescription drugs, Social Security checks and business transactions.

And in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, millions of Americans will be depending on the Postal Service to promptly and efficiently deliver their general election vote-by-mail ballots to be counted on time in November, she said.

Bolz condemned what she called "this strategic effort by the Trump administration to undercut a basic American institution."