Bolz confronts Fortenberry with stiff challenge

However, Fortenberry wasn't the only Republican incumbent to lose Lincoln in 2018: So did Gov. Pete Ricketts and Sen. Deb Fischer.

Fortenberry was comfortably reelected in the district, which includes Norfolk, Bellevue, Fremont and Columbus, compiling a 48,000-vote margin.

The congressman has been unusually aggressive in TV advertising this year, negatively targeting Bolz, a member of the Legislature for the past eight years. She will be term-limited out of office at the end of 2020.

Bolz has increasingly centered on the issue of health care coverage as Americans face not only a runaway coronavirus pandemic, which recently has shown signs of growing more intense in Nebraska, but also the uncertainty of an approaching U.S. Supreme Court decision that could erase the Affordable Care Act and its guaranteed health care coverage for Nebraskans with preexisting conditions.

A member of the Legislature's Appropriations Committee, Bolz is a social worker who assists families and individuals with disabilities.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In 2006, Fortenberry defeated former Lt. Gov. Maxine Moul for reelection by 35,000 votes, and that's as close as it has ever been for him.