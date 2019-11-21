{{featured_button_text}}
Last homesteader

Kent Deardorff, the last homesteader, stands in front of representations of homestead states at the Homestead National Monument of America. Deardorff, who claimed his homestead in Alaska, participated in 2012 activities at the monument.

 Beatrice Daily Sun file photo

BEATRICE — Nearly a decade after it was first proposed, the Homestead National Monument of America is a step closer to a new name.

The House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a resolution (HR 1472) to change its name to Homestead National Historical Park.

It's unclear when the Senate will take up the measure.

Congressman Adrian Smith, representing Nebraska's 3rd District, told House colleagues that the word “monument” evokes images of a single statue, or natural feature, which does not fit the description of Homestead.

Congressman Jared Huffman of California listed some of the monument's present-day features, including a heritage museum, education center, hiking trails and 100 acres of restored tallgrass prairie.

Congressman Tom McClintock of California also noted that including “of America” in Homestead’s title is redundant, and an anomaly within the National Park Service.

Homestead National Monument is located west of Beatrice on Nebraska 4.

Smith, who introduced the bill in February, said the resolution has the backing of the Nebraska delegation and local stakeholders.

Rich Hovendick, a member of the Friends of Homestead National Monument of America group, said a proposal to change the name was first introduced around 2009, but never got out of committee.

“We see this as an economic development thing to bring more people to Southeast Nebraska, as well as just depicting what is at the park as more than just a monument,” Hovendick said.

