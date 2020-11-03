Biden holds lead for Omaha electoral vote

Nebraska's 2nd District presidential electoral vote remained in play late Tuesday night, as President Donald Trump battled Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in a dramatic national struggle that spread westward across the country.

Biden held onto a lead over Trump in the metropolitan Omaha district as Nebraska's vote count mounted.

An early Biden edge in eastern Nebraska's 1st District, fueled largely by a strong advantage in Lincoln, began to gradually disappear as the vote count moved into more rural areas of the district.

Trump held onto a statewide lead, largely because of a flood of Republican votes in western and central Nebraska.

The president flew to Omaha for a rally at Eppley Airfield on a cold night a week before Tuesday's election to rally his supporters and lay claim to the Omaha electoral vote, which he won in 2016 by 6,534 votes.

Neither Biden nor Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris campaigned in Omaha, but Democrats mounted a vigorous ground game that generated a flood of early Democratic votes cast by mail.

Democratic presidential nominee Barack Obama captured the 2nd District electoral vote by a margin of 3,376 votes in 2008 with Biden as his running mate.