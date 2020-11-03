 Skip to main content
Biden claims potentially pivotal electoral vote in Nebraska
Biden claims potentially pivotal electoral vote in Nebraska

Nebraska's 2nd District presidential electoral vote went to Democratic nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday night, a potential tiebreaker in a dramatic national struggle with President Donald Trump.

Several national outlets called the 2nd District race for Biden, who held onto a 52%-46% lead over Trump in the metropolitan Omaha district as Nebraska's vote count mounted.

An early Biden edge in eastern Nebraska's 1st District, fueled largely by a strong advantage in Lincoln, began to gradually disappear as the vote count moved into more rural areas of the district.

Trump won the statewide vote, largely because of a flood of Republican votes in western and central Nebraska.

The president flew to Omaha for a rally at Eppley Airfield on a cold night a week before Tuesday's election to rally his supporters and lay claim to the Omaha electoral vote, which he won in 2016 by 6,534 votes.

Neither Biden nor Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris campaigned in Omaha, but Democrats mounted a vigorous ground game that generated a flood of early Democratic votes cast by mail.

Democratic presidential nominee Barack Obama captured the 2nd District electoral vote by a margin of 3,376 votes in 2008 with Biden as his running mate. 

Twelve years ago, that Omaha district vote had been specifically and carefully targeted by David Plouffe, Obama's campaign manager.

The 2nd District includes all of Douglas County and portions of Sarpy County.

Nebraska and Maine are the only states that award any electoral votes to the winners of congressional districts.

In Nebraska, one vote goes to the winner in each of the state's three congressional districts, while the other two votes are awarded to the statewide victor.

Democrats last won a presidential race in Nebraska more than half a century ago, when President Lyndon Johnson defeated Republican presidential nominee Barry Goldwater in 1964.

Election results

