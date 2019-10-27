OMAHA — "This is about our Constitution," Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi told Nebraska Democrats.
"About our Constitution — and the facts."
The current House impeachment inquiry is "not about whether you like or disagree with" President Donald Trump, Pelosi told an overflow crowd of more than 1,000 Democrats who gathered in Omaha for the party's annual fundraising celebration on Saturday night.
"We take an oath to protect the USA from all enemies, foreign and domestic," Pelosi said.
And the time has come, she said, to recall Benjamin Franklin's words to a woman who inquired at the close of the constitutional convention of 1787 whether the framers had given Americans a republic or a monarchy.
"A republic, if you can keep it," Franklin responded.
"The President says he can do anything," Pelosi said. "The Constitution doesn't say that at all."
Pelosi said the lengthy delay in launching a formal impeachment inquiry was based on a judgment that "when we have the facts, we will be ready — and we are ready."
As Thomas Paine said during the American Revolution, Pelosi said, "The time has found us."
Pelosi's detailed explanation of her movement from a reluctance to step ahead toward possible impeachment by a Democratic House with the political likelihood of no conviction by a Republican Senate highlighted her 38-minute address to Nebraska Democrats who gave her a hero's welcome.
"As we go forward, we're going to be worthy of the Constitution and how we protect the Constitution," the Speaker said.
"And I'm not going away until we get that done."
"I am respectful of the office of the President," she said. "But, Mr. President, you have entered my wheelhouse. This is about our Constitution. And separation of powers.
"We are legislating; we are investigating; we are litigating."
For Nebraska Democrats, this year's annual Morrison-Exon party event marked the most celebratory party gathering in recent memory. Democrats have not been competitive in statewide races for more than a decade.
Pelosi was the party's star attraction, the nation's top Democratic officeholder and the party's leading player in the unfolding impeachment drama.
You have free articles remaining.
During her remarks, the Speaker provided an inside view of the White House confrontation with Trump earlier this month that produced the memorable photo of Pelosi standing at a conference table pointing her finger at the president.
"He got a little upset," she said, when she confronted him about his recent action withdrawing U.S. troops from Syria, signaling abandonment of Kurdish allies, opening a pathway quickly filled by Russian troops, all following on the heels of other decisions such as questioning continued U.S. commitment to NATO.
"I said what bothers me is that all roads lead to Putin. You have given it to him. Why?
"He didn't like that at all."
What she has learned in Washington, Pelosi said, is "you have to be able to take a punch and you have to be able to throw a punch."
Pelosi told the audience that Democrats need to win in 2020 and Democratic voters need to support their presidential nominee, no matter who she or he may be.
"We must win big in the next election," she said.
"The future is about our children. Our children. Our children."
In remarks tailored for her audience, Pelosi said "Nebraska farmers are struggling" as a result of Trump's trade policies and uneven actions protecting ethanol production.
"What is good for rural America is good for us," she said.
The Nebraska Farm Bureau has estimated that the trade wars ignited by reaction to the imposition of new U.S. tariffs cost Nebraska agriculture $2 billion over the past two years.
In advance of Pelosi's address, Nebraska Republican officeholders joined with the Farm Bureau to urge the Speaker to move forward with House approval of the new USMCA trade agreement negotiated with Mexico and Canada.
The new agreement would replace the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).
Sen. Ben Sasse, Rep. Jeff Fortenberry and Rep. Don Bacon appeared alongside Steve Nelson, president of the Farm Bureau, at a news conference in Omaha.
"It's pretty insulting for Speaker Pelosi to ask Nebraskans to bankroll her politics when she's making it hard for farmers and ranchers to put food on the table," Sasse said.