Ashford may enter Senate race as a write-in candidate

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse announced Monday he has agreed to a televised debate with embattled Democratic Senate nominee Chris Janicek of Omaha, touching off a scramble that could draw former Democratic Rep. Brad Ashford into the contest as a write-in candidate.

Janicek has been disowned by Democratic Party leadership after authoring a sexually-charged group text message that included a reference to encouraging sex acts with a female staff member in his campaign.

State party leaders quickly demanded that Janicek withdraw as a candidate while expressing their support for Alisha Shelton of Omaha, who finished third in the Democratic primary race in May, filling in as his successor on the ballot.

With Janicek vowing to stay in the race and Shelton ineligible to run as a write-in candidate if he refuses to withdraw, Ashford said he'll step in and mount a write-in campaign if Janicek does not leave the race by Sept. 1.

That's the deadline for a candidate nominated at the primary election to decline the nomination.

Ashford represented metropolitan Omaha's 2nd District in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2015 to 2017 and is a former state senator.