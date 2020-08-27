Ashford decides not to be write-in Senate candidate

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Former Democratic Rep. Brad Ashford said Thursday he has decided not to enter this year's Senate race as a write-in alternative to Republican Sen. Ben Sasse.

Ashford, who represented metropolitan Omaha's 2nd District in the House for one term, said it would be better to "put the time and effort into electing Joe Biden and Democrats up and down the ballot who are working so hard to bring about meaningful change to our state and our country."

A write-in bid for the Senate seat this year would be an exercise "without any realistic chance of success," he said.

Ashford said he would not have the time or the resources to conduct an aggressive campaign.

Democratic Senate nominee Chris Janicek of Omaha has been disowned by party leadership after authoring a sexually charged group text message that included a reference to encouraging sex acts with a female staff member in his campaign.

Party leaders demanded that he withdraw from the race and be replaced by Alisha Shelton of Omaha, who finished third in the Democratic primary contest in May. Shelton would be ineligible to conduct a write-in campaign if Janicek does not leave the race because her name appeared on the primary ballot.