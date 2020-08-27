 Skip to main content
Ashford decides not to be write-in Senate candidate
editor's pick topical

Brad Ashford

Brad Ashford speaks to journalists after voting in Omaha in 2018. He said he might launch a write-in campaign for Sen. Ben Sasse's Senate seat if the embattled Democratic candidate Chris Janicek doesn't withdraw.

 Nati Harnik, Associated Press file photo

Former Democratic Rep. Brad Ashford said Thursday he has decided not to enter this year's Senate race as a write-in alternative to Republican Sen. Ben Sasse.

Ashford, who represented metropolitan Omaha's 2nd District in the House for one term, said it would be better to "put the time and effort into electing Joe Biden and Democrats up and down the ballot who are working so hard to bring about meaningful change to our state and our country."

A write-in bid for the Senate seat this year would be an exercise "without any realistic chance of success," he said.

Ashford said he would not have the time or the resources to conduct an aggressive campaign.

Democratic Senate nominee Chris Janicek of Omaha has been disowned by party leadership after authoring a sexually charged group text message that included a reference to encouraging sex acts with a female staff member in his campaign.

Party leaders demanded that he withdraw from the race and be replaced by Alisha Shelton of Omaha, who finished third in the Democratic primary contest in May. Shelton would be ineligible to conduct a write-in campaign if Janicek does not leave the race because her name appeared on the primary ballot.

"The failure of Chris Janicek to drop out of the Senate race has put a significant strain on the party and its ability to field a viable candidate," Ashford said.

Shelton would be "an excellent choice" if Janicek chose to leave the race by the Sept. 1 deadline, Ashford said. 

Ashford served in the Legislature before his election to the House in 2014.

In a statement, the state's Democrats said they will submit a candidate's name for write-in consideration if Janicek does not pull out of the race.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

