Alliance Republican challenges Rep. Adrian Smith
Larry Lee Scott Bolinger of Alliance has filed as a candidate for Nebraska's 3rd District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, promising to "push for a better breakfast and lunch program at our schools" and an end to the federal inheritance tax.

Bolinger is the second Republican challenger to GOP Rep. Adrian Smith, who is a candidate for an eighth term. Smith is the senior member of Nebraska's congressional delegation.

Also in the race are Republican William Elfgren of Overton and Libertarian candidate Dustin Hobbs of Grand Island.

"The shortcomings of the farm bill and the FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) funds that were supposed to help our farmers is a big issue," Bolinger said.  

"I would renew our South American trade agreements, improve those agreements and implement them without delaying trades," he said.

Bolinger said he has a privately owned property management business.

The 3rd District stretches across all of western and central Nebraska and includes the northeastern and southeastern corners of the state. 

