Yutan man ordered to pay restitution, $10K fine for lying on his taxes for years

A 66-year-old Yutan man has been ordered to pay $257,731 in restitution and a $10,000 fine for lying on his tax returns for years and hiding the money in an account in the Philippines.
Wayne Morris pleaded guilty to making false statements on a tax return.
Chief U.S. District Judge John Gerrard sentenced him Monday to six months of community confinement and six months of home confinement in addition to the restitution and fine, of which he already has paid $165,000.
He also was given one year of supervised release.
Acting U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp said Morris opened Roofmasters in 2001, providing roofing services in the Lincoln and Omaha areas.
The IRS reviewed tax returns filed by Morris and his roofing business and also bank records, both personal and business related, and determined he had been claiming far less in gross receipts on his tax returns when compared to financial transactions reflected in the bank account records.
Sharp said Morris had reported very low amounts of earned income on his returns and at one point appeared to qualify for the Earned Income Credit. He also failed to report a bank account in the Philippines and interest accrued on the money deposited in the foreign account.
In all, the IRS determined that between 2000 and 2015 Morris could not have accumulated the amount of cash in his Philippines’ account through the reported earned income and receipts from his roofing business.
“Honest taxpayers have been reassured today that no one is above the law. All income is taxable and is to be reported to the IRS. Mr. Morris had a long pattern of cashing customer checks and dealing in cash, which he did not report on his tax returns,” said David Talcott, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the IRS Criminal Investigation division in the St. Louis Field Office.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger