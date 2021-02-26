 Skip to main content
York inmate serving life sentence dies
An inmate at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women in York died Friday, according to the Nebraska Department of Corrections.

The cause of death for Niccole Wetherell, 40, has not yet been determined, but she was being treated for a medical condition.

Wetherell began serving a life sentence for first-degree murder out of Sarpy County in 1999.

As is the case whenever an inmate dies in custody in the state, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

Prisons logo 2020
