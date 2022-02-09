York County sheriff identifies man who stole cruiser and caused car-train crash that killed Hampton coach

Two people and a York County Sheriff's Office K-9 patrol dog are dead after a high-speed chase evolved into an apparent suicide Tuesday night, according to the sheriff.
The incident started as an attempted traffic stop about 6 miles northwest of York just after 11 p.m. and culminated in the fiery crash that killed Joseph Stoltenberg, the man who deputies were pursuing, as well as Kyle Ediger, a 31-year-old coach and math teacher at Hampton Public Schools who was simply sitting in his car waiting for a train to pass.
The school district announced Ediger's death in a news release Wednesday.
"His unexpected death was a shock to our students and staff," Hampton Superintendent Holly Herzberg said in a statement. Crisis counselors were available for students and staff who needed extra support.
Ediger, who attended Hampton High School and played basketball for the Hawks, had returned to teach at Hampton nine years ago. He was the school's boys basketball coach, and just hours before the crash Tuesday night, Hampton picked up its fifth win of the season, a 53-41 victory at Dorchester.
People are also reading…
The Hampton boys team is scheduled to play its final regular-season game Friday.
Stoltenberg, 43, of York was identified by the sheriff's office on Wednesday afternoon.
The crash came after deputies tried to pull over a 2008 Ford F-150 that was driving erratically near Road H and Road 15, Sheriff Paul Vrbka said in a news release.
Deputies pursued the Ford for about eight minutes at speeds of more than 100 mph, Vrbka said, before the truck came to a stop near Road H and Road 18 northwest of town.
Vrbka said that when the vehicle stopped, Stoltenberg got out and claimed to have a gun, concealing his hands. The sheriff said the 43-year-old told officers he wanted to die.
After ignoring officer commands, Stoltenberg advanced toward them and stole a marked patrol cruiser with the dog inside, driving toward York, according to the news release.
Once there, Stoltenberg stopped the cruiser atop railroad tracks near 19th Street and Delaware Avenue on the northeast side of town before leaving the cruiser and standing outside it as a train approached, Vrbka said.
As authorities approached Stoltenberg, he reentered the cruiser and drove north on Delaware, leaving the deputies on the south side of the tracks as the train passed between them.
Vrbka said Stoltenberg drove north for six blocks before turning around and accelerating toward the moving train, crashing into the back of Ediger's car that was waiting for the train to pass, pushing both cars across the tracks.
Ediger, Stoltenberg and the patrol dog all died instantly, according to the news release.
Court records indicate Stoltenberg was well-known to law enforcement, having been named in 21 criminal cases in Nebraska alone dating back to 1997, including an ongoing felony theft case in York.
Stoltenberg had spent much of the last two decades in and out of custody. When he was arrested in 2008 for a string of vehicle thefts in Lincoln, he was wanted in three states and only a month removed from a stint in the York County jail.
The 43-year-old, who in 2019 finished a 10-year prison sentence stemming from the Lancaster County theft charges, was facing another 10-year prison sentence after being charged as a habitual criminal in York County in September, when he allegedly stole more than 750 pounds of copper from York College.
In an interview with the York Police Department last fall, Stoltenberg said the copper had belonged to his brother, Travis Stoltenberg, a former employee of the college who killed himself in a train-pedestrian collision in February 2021 on the same tracks where Tuesday's tragedy unfolded.
Archived emergency radio traffic indicated the vehicles that collided Tuesday night with the train "exploded" upon impact.
Dispatchers radioed for additional manpower at 11:51 p.m.
A Nebraska State Patrol spokesman said that agency would conduct an investigation into the incident at the request of the York County attorney.
Lincoln police want the public's help solving these cases
48th to 56th
All Around the City
Annnnd … Cut!
Beats & Bose from Best Buy
BKE LNK
Brace Yourself
Catalytic Converter Diverter
Chev-illac
Cutting Off the Cats
Dick's Sporting Goods
Dodge Avenger
Doughnuts
Forged
Gas Guzzler
Gas-N-Go
Graffiti guys
Headphone Haul-Out
Hy-Vee Heist
iTake iPhone
Missing - Metachomp and Magnabuzz
Orange Shoes
Pink, Pink, Pink, Pink, Pink
Retail Run
Three-Wheeler
Unauthorized Charges
Unauthorized Use
U-Need-To-Stop-Sir
Union Bank, You Can Trust
Weld Done
Workout Woes
High-speed chase on I-80 ends in arrest of Minnesota man
State troopers arrested a Minnesota man Friday morning after he fled a traffic stop and led them on a high-speed chase on Interstate 80 near Aurora.
Police found cocaine and marijuana following the pursuit that started at about 10:20 a.m., the patrol said.
Corey Davis of Redwood Falls, Minnesota, was arrested and is being held in Hamilton County Jail.
Troopers initially noticed Davis' vehicle driving along the shoulder on I-80 near Giltner. After a traffic stop, he allegedly drove off, reaching speeds of about 110 mph and weaving through eastbound traffic before exiting on the southbound ramp near mile marker 332.
A trooper performed a tactical vehicle intervention to stop the vehicle. The trooper used a Taser on Davis after he exited the vehicle.
Davis was arrested on suspicion of felony flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, failure to obey a lawful order, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest, driving under suspension and several other traffic violations.
Reporting to the Lincoln/Lancaster County Crime Stoppers is the only way to remain anonymous and/or be eligible for up to $1,000 in rewards. T…
Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @andrewwegley