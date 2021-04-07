Woman killed in apparent murder-suicide remembered as mother, school supporter

A woman killed in a shooting at her home near Blue Springs was remembered as a caring mother who was a strong supporter of her children and their school.

Brooke Koch, 40, was found dead at the home 3 miles northwest of Blue Springs after a man under court order to have no contact with Koch fatally shot her before killing himself, authorities there said.

Deputies with the Gage County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol investigators were initially called Tuesday morning to the home by someone reporting two people dead, the patrol said in a news release.

Authorities found Jason Arnold, 49, of Blue Springs, dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Investigators found Koch’s body inside the home.

The shooting scene is 50 miles south of Lincoln.

The patrol said Arnold had been scheduled to appear in Gage County Court on Tuesday morning for violation of a protection order that prohibited him from contacting Koch.

The Gage County Attorney has requested autopsies as part of the investigation, the patrol said.

Koch was a familiar face at Tri County Public Schools near DeWitt where her three daughters are students, said Tri County Superintendent Randy Schlueter.

