Woman gets probation in connection to Nebraska Beef scheme to relabel meat

A Council Bluffs woman has been sentenced to six months of probation and fined $1,000 for making a false representation of inspection and grading of agricultural products.
Dolese Tippery, who worked in the accounting department at Nebraska Beef, according to court records, pleaded guilty.
In an information filed in 2020, federal prosecutors said she had aided and abetted in the false representation of 60 sides of beef as graded Prime quality by an inspector and grader of the U.S. Department of Agriculture when it had been graded as No-Roll.
The allegation dated back to 2016. But the scheme went back further.
In the plea agreement, Assistant U.S. Attorney Don Kleine said as early as 2012 boxes of beef processed at the main plant would be labeled initially with the correct grade, such as No-Roll and Select, then transported to an off-site warehouse, where employees "would remove original labels on the boxes of beef and replace them with higher grade labels such as Choice and Prime. The relabeled product was then returned to the Food Processing Company and put into inventory."
He said employees, including Tippery, knowing that the relabeling was occurring, created false internal records to conceal the scheme.
"This allowed the food processing company to realize greater revenues by selling lower grade meat at higher grade prices," the prosecutor said.
Kleine said on June 3, 2016, the USDA's Agricultural Market Service graders discovered at least 30 carcasses of beef graded a day earlier that appeared ungradable and designated as No-Roll because of its age that had what appeared to be USDA ink stamps designating it as Prime grade.
The beef processor was served with a grand jury subpoena and ordered to produce the grading records for June 2, 2016, and they were found to have been "fraudulently altered."
Kleine said Tippery learned the records had been altered by another employee — former chief financial officer James Timmerman, according to a separate criminal information — but testified at a grand jury March 20, 2017, that the grading records had not been altered and that she was not told or made aware that the grading record had been altered after being directed to deny it by a corporate officer.
Chief Judge Robert Rossiter Jr. sentenced her Friday in Omaha.
Timmerman pleaded guilty to the same charge and is set for sentencing next month.
Updated: Nebraska results for the 2022 primary election
Statewide races
|Race
|Candidate
|Vote total
|Governor, R
|Donna Carpenter
|1,504
|Michael Connely
|2,779
|Charles Herbster
|78,856
|Brett Lindstrom
|67,302
|Lela McNinch
|1,131
|Jim Pillen
|88,362
|Breland Ridenour
|4,518
|Theresa Thibodeau
|15,791
|Troy Wentz
|685
|Governor, D
|Carol Blood
|82,320
|Roy Harris
|10,726
|Governor, Lib.
|Scott Zimmerman
|1,563
|Attorney general, R
|Jennifer Hicks
|71,527
|Mike Hilgers
|146,264
|Attorney general,
|Larry Bolinger
|863
|Legal Marijuana Now
|State treasurer, R
|Paul Anderson
|89,871
|John Murante
|117,054
|Treasurer, Libertarian
|Katrina Tomsen
|1,821
|State auditor, R
|Larry Anderson
|58,531
|Mike Foley
|161,739
|Auditor, Lib.
|Gene Siadek
|1,796
|Auditor,
|L. Leroy Lopez
|852
|Legal Marijuana Now
|Secretary of state, R
|Robert Borer
|69,682
|Bob Evnen
|94,387
|Rex Schroder
|52,255
U.S. House of Representatives
|Race
|Candidate
|Votes
|District 1, D
|Patty Pansing Brooks
|30,212
|Jazari Zakaria
|4,616
|District 1, R
|Thireena Connely
|3,185
|Mike Flood
|58,599
|Jeff Fortenberry
|9,512
|Curtis Huffman
|2,929
|John Weaver
|5,251
|District 2, D
|Alisha Shelton
|12,644
|Tony Vargas
|28,547
|District 2, R
|Don Bacon
|49,537
|Steve Kuehl
|14,686
|District 3, D
|David Else
|8,697
|Daniel Wik
|7,936
|District 3, R
|Mike Calhoun
|28,008
|Adrian Smith
|88,844
|District 3
|Legal Marijuana NOW
|Mark Elworth Jr.
|125
Legislature
|District
|Candidate
|Vote total
|2
|Janet Chung
|1,585
|Robert Clements
|5,057
|Sarah Slattery
|2,161
|Schuyler Windham
|537
|4
|Cindy Maxwell-Ostdiek
|4,106
|R. Brad von Gillern
|4,564
|6
|Machaela Cavanaugh
|3,891
|Elizabeth Hallgren
|1,190
|Christian Mirch
|3,181
|8
|Marilyn Arant Asher
|1,695
|Megan Hunt
|4,572
|Katie Opitz
|736
|10
|Wendy DeBoer
|3,649
|Lou Ann Goding
|3,297
|12
|Bob Borgeson
|1,048
|Haile Kucera
|1,095
|Robin Richards
|1,213
|Merv Riepe
|2,809
|14
|John Arch
|3,269
|Rob Plugge
|955
|Cori Villegas
|1,431
|16
|Ben Hansen
|6,455
|Connie Petersen
|2,269
|18
|Christy Armendariz
|2,145
|Clarice Jackson
|2,082
|Michael Young
|2,189
|20
|Stu Dornan
|3,975
|Julie Fredrickson
|2,034
|John Fredrickson
|3,134
|22
|Mike Goos
|703
|Mike Moser
|4,999
|Roy Zach
|838
|24
|Patrick Hotovy
|4,640
|Jana Hughes
|4,626
|26
|Russ Barger
|2,685
|George Dungan
|2,393
|Bob Van Valkenburg
|694
|Larry Weixelman
|778
|28
|Roy Christensen
|2,578
|Jane Raybould
|4,573
|30
|Myron Dorn
|8,873
|32
|Tom Brandt
|8,015
|34
|Loren Lippincott
|6,368
|Michael Reimers
|2,772
|36
|Rick Holdcroft
|3,424
|Angie Lauritsen
|3,216
|38
|Tyler Cappel
|3,541
|Dave Murman
|6,866
|40
|Barry DeKay
|4,426
|Robert Johnston
|1,621
|Keith Kube
|3,176
|Mark Patefield
|3,063
|42
|Chris Bruns
|4,031
|Brenda Fourtner
|956
|Mike Jacobson
|3,885
|44
|Edward Dunn
|1,858
|Teresa Ibach
|6,137
|46
|James Bowers
|1,359
|Danielle Conrad
|1,497
|James Herrold
|634
|48
|Talon Cordle
|231
|Brian Hardin
|2,638
|Don Lease
|1,366
|Scott Shaver
|1,314
|Jeremiah Teeple
|291
Lancaster County races
|Race
|Candidate
|Vote total
|County Board District 3, R
|Matt Schulte
|5,615
|Travis Filing
|1,144
|Deb Schorr
|4,362
|County treasurer, R
|Tracy L. Refior
|16,571
|Jasmine Gibson
|10,724
|Public defender, D
|Kristi Egger
|14,556
|Joe Nigro
|8,088
Public Service Commission
|Race
|Candidate
|Vote total
|District 4, R
|Rod Johnson
|23,403
|Eric Kamler
|31,652
|District 5, R
|Dakota Delka
|8,239
|Mary Ridder
|21,094
|Kevin Stocker
|22,553
Other Southeast Nebraska contests
|Race
|Candidate
|Vote total
|SCC board, District 5
|Josie Rodriguez
|5,584
|Megan Neiles-Brasch
|5,772
|JoAnn M. Herrington
|7,131
|Lower Platte South NRD,
|David A. Kendle
|703
|Subdistrict 1
|Jim Schultz
|2,043
|Gary Hellerich
|2,680
|Eagle-recognize as city
|For
|133
|Against
|143
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger