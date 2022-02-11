'What's an officer supposed to do?' — Sheriff laments deaths, defends officers' actions leading up to York crash

The York County sheriff on Friday defended his officers' actions in the lead-up to Tuesday night's fiery crash involving a 43-year-old York man who stole a marked K-9 unit and later drove it into a moving train, killing an innocent bystander and a police dog.
"This just really affected me — as it's probably the worst thing I've dealt with since I've been the sheriff here in York County," said Paul Vrbka, who was elected sheriff in 2018 after joining the department as a deputy in the 1980s.
The tragic incident started as an attempted traffic stop just after 11 p.m. Tuesday and culminated in the crash that killed Joseph Stoltenberg, the man who deputies were pursuing, as well as Kyle Ediger, a 31-year-old coach and math teacher at Hampton Public Schools who was simply sitting in his car waiting for a train to pass.
People are also reading…
The crash on the northeast side of York came after deputies initially attempted to stop a 2008 Ford F-150 that had been driving erratically in the northwest part of the county.
After an eight-minute pursuit at speeds greater than 100 mph, the truck eventually came to a stop northwest of town, where Stoltenberg emerged claiming to have a gun.
"You read about these kinds of incidents a lot where it's almost suicide by cop, and somebody says they've got a gun and they conceal their hand in their coat or something," Vrbka told the Journal Star. "What's an officer supposed to do?
"If one of my officers would have rushed (Stoltenberg) and he would have shot them in the head, then what?"
In a phone interview, the sheriff shed new light on the series of events, including decisions made to pursue Stoltenberg and how he got away in the department's K-9 unit.
"They gave multiple commands for him to get out," Vrbka said, describing what happened when the Ford F-150 stopped outside of town. "When he did get out, he had a hand that was concealed in his clothing. He said he had a firearm and wanted to die."
That's when Stoltenberg advanced toward the deputies who had pursued him, Vrbka said.
"He turned around and just started walking toward them at a quick pace," Vrbka said. "The officers were beside their cars. ... As he got closer, they were giving multiple commands: 'Show us your hands. Stop. Surrender.'
"When (Stoltenberg) got closer to the units, they retreated to the back of their vehicles."
Vrbka said the deputies' decision to retreat is in line with law enforcement training that recommends keeping an object between officers and subjects.
When the deputies moved to the rear of their patrol cars, Vrbka said, Stoltenberg moved closer and ultimately jumped into a marked cruiser with the dog, named Nitro II, inside.
Stoltenberg headed for town, stopping the cruiser atop railroad tracks at 19th Street and Delaware Avenue and getting out as a train approached, Vrbka said.
As authorities moved in, Stoltenberg reentered the cruiser and drove north on Delaware, leaving the deputies on the south side of the tracks as the train passed between them.
Vrbka said Stoltenberg drove north for six blocks before turning around and accelerating toward the moving train, crashing into the back of Ediger's car which was waiting for the train to pass, pushing both vehicles across the tracks.
Stoltenberg, Ediger and the police dog all died instantly.
Ediger, who attended Hampton High School and played basketball for the Hawks, had returned to teach at Hampton nine years ago. He was the school's boys basketball coach, and just hours before the crash Tuesday night, Hampton picked up its fifth win of the season, a 53-41 victory at Dorchester.
A memorial service for Ediger is scheduled at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the United Methodist Church in Aurora.
The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating what's considered an in-custody death.
Vrbka said the York County officers involved have second-guessed their own actions in the days since the incident. He said Stoltenberg's initial rush toward the K-9 unit happened in a matter of seconds.
York County sheriff identifies man who stole cruiser and caused car-train crash that killed Hampton coach
The deputies' split-second decision to refrain from shooting the 43-year-old was an attempt to save his life.
"One officer said he was gonna rush (Stoltenberg) and tackle him," Vrbka said. "But he didn't feel comfortable leaving cover and going toward a guy that — we didn't know if he was armed or not.
"And both officers told me that they were gonna shoot him. But then they never did see a weapon."
No weapon was discovered in the wreckage, the sheriff said.
Vrbka said it would have been difficult and even dangerous for the officers, who had their guns drawn, to switch to a non-lethal weapon, such as a Taser.
"My concern would have been if one of them would have grabbed a Taser, and then (Stoltenberg) pulled a gun out, then I've got one officer with a Taser in his hand instead of his firearm," Vrbka said.
"You couldn't come up with a worse scenario at that point."
Vrbka said his deputies did not violate any department policies at the traffic stop — nor in choosing to pursue Stoltenberg, a York resident out of jail on bond, at speeds greater than 100 mph on two-lane county roads after dark.
Nebraska state statute allows for law enforcement agencies to be found liable for injuries sustained by innocent third parties in a high-speed police chase, even if the department isn't negligent in the pursuit and follows a given agency's policy to the letter.
"I didn't find anything that was a policy violation," Vrbka said. "And the thing of it is, if the guy, when he stopped, if he would have just surrendered, that would have ended it.
"But this individual's got a lengthy criminal history. And that probably didn't help anything either."
Court records indicate Stoltenberg was well-known to law enforcement, having been named in 21 criminal cases in Nebraska alone dating back to 1997, including an ongoing felony theft case in York.
Vrbka said deputies didn't know it was Stoltenberg they were pursuing until after he stopped his Ford and stole the K-9 unit.
The 43-year-old, who in 2019 finished a 10-year prison sentence stemming from theft charges in Lancaster County, was facing another 10-year prison sentence after being charged as a habitual criminal in York County in September, when he allegedly stole more than 750 pounds of copper from York College.
In an interview with the York Police Department last fall, Stoltenberg said the copper had belonged to his brother, Travis Stoltenberg, a former employee of the college who killed himself in a train-pedestrian collision in February 2021 on the same tracks where Tuesday's tragedy unfolded.
Vrbka acknowledged the role Joseph Stoltenberg's mental health may have played in the incident's outcome. He noted that a relative told investigators he was likely off his medication at the time of the incident, but he said it was impossible for deputies to know that.
In the end, Vrbka said he told his deputies they did the best job they could have done, despite the incident's tragic outcome.
"I just wish the school teacher, Kyle, wouldn't have been killed in the incident," he said. "That really bothers me."
Lincoln police want the public's help solving these cases
48th to 56th
All Around the City
Annnnd … Cut!
Beats & Bose from Best Buy
BKE LNK
Brace Yourself
Catalytic Converter Diverter
Chev-illac
Cutting Off the Cats
Dick's Sporting Goods
Dodge Avenger
Doughnuts
Forged
Gas Guzzler
Gas-N-Go
Graffiti guys
Headphone Haul-Out
Hy-Vee Heist
iTake iPhone
Missing - Metachomp and Magnabuzz
Orange Shoes
Pink, Pink, Pink, Pink, Pink
Retail Run
Three-Wheeler
Unauthorized Charges
Unauthorized Use
U-Need-To-Stop-Sir
Union Bank, You Can Trust
Weld Done
Workout Woes
High-speed chase on I-80 ends in arrest of Minnesota man
State troopers arrested a Minnesota man Friday morning after he fled a traffic stop and led them on a high-speed chase on Interstate 80 near Aurora.
Police found cocaine and marijuana following the pursuit that started at about 10:20 a.m., the patrol said.
Corey Davis of Redwood Falls, Minnesota, was arrested and is being held in Hamilton County Jail.
Troopers initially noticed Davis' vehicle driving along the shoulder on I-80 near Giltner. After a traffic stop, he allegedly drove off, reaching speeds of about 110 mph and weaving through eastbound traffic before exiting on the southbound ramp near mile marker 332.
A trooper performed a tactical vehicle intervention to stop the vehicle. The trooper used a Taser on Davis after he exited the vehicle.
Davis was arrested on suspicion of felony flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, failure to obey a lawful order, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest, driving under suspension and several other traffic violations.
Reporting to the Lincoln/Lancaster County Crime Stoppers is the only way to remain anonymous and/or be eligible for up to $1,000 in rewards. T…
Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @andrewwegley