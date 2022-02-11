'What's an officer supposed to do?' — Sheriff laments deaths, defends officers' actions leading up to York crash

The crash on the northeast side of York came after deputies initially attempted to stop a 2008 Ford F-150 that had been driving erratically in the northwest part of the county.

After an eight-minute pursuit at speeds greater than 100 mph, the truck eventually came to a stop northwest of town, where Stoltenberg emerged claiming to have a gun.

"You read about these kinds of incidents a lot where it's almost suicide by cop, and somebody says they've got a gun and they conceal their hand in their coat or something," Vrbka told the Journal Star. "What's an officer supposed to do?

"If one of my officers would have rushed (Stoltenberg) and he would have shot them in the head, then what?"

In a phone interview, the sheriff shed new light on the series of events, including decisions made to pursue Stoltenberg and how he got away in the department's K-9 unit.

"They gave multiple commands for him to get out," Vrbka said, describing what happened when the Ford F-150 stopped outside of town. "When he did get out, he had a hand that was concealed in his clothing. He said he had a firearm and wanted to die."