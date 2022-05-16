 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch now: Nobody injured in Amazon truck fire that forced Interstate 80 to close

  • Updated
Amazon fire

An Amazon-brand semi trailer caught fire on Interstate 80 late Sunday night near Greenwood, forcing westbound lanes closed for nearly four hours, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. 

 Courtesy the Nebraska Sate Patrol

An Amazon-branded semi trailer that had been westbound on Interstate 80 near Greenwood on Sunday caught fire, injuring no one but forcing the interstate to close for more than three hours.

Video of the incident posted to Twitter by a Nebraska State Patrol trooper showed nearly half of the trailer engulfed in flames before firefighters had responded to the scene in Cass County at around 9 p.m. Sunday.

Volunteer fire departments from Ashland, Greenwood and Murdock responded to the blaze, which left pallets and the burnt remnants of would-be deliveries scattered near the fire scene.

A State Patrol spokesman said debris clean-up efforts lasted until 1 a.m., when the interstate reopened.

It's unclear what caused the fire, the spokesman said, but the fire was not a result of a crash.

