Watch now: Nobody injured in Amazon truck fire that forced Interstate 80 to close

An Amazon-branded semi trailer that had been westbound on Interstate 80 near Greenwood on Sunday caught fire, injuring no one but forcing the interstate to close for more than three hours.

Video of the incident posted to Twitter by a Nebraska State Patrol trooper showed nearly half of the trailer engulfed in flames before firefighters had responded to the scene in Cass County at around 9 p.m. Sunday.

Volunteer fire departments from Ashland, Greenwood and Murdock responded to the blaze, which left pallets and the burnt remnants of would-be deliveries scattered near the fire scene.

A State Patrol spokesman said debris clean-up efforts lasted until 1 a.m., when the interstate reopened.

It's unclear what caused the fire, the spokesman said, but the fire was not a result of a crash.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.