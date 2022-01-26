Watch Now: 'Life or Meth': Nebraska and federal criminal justice agencies outline battle plan

A statewide strategy to battle rampant use and distribution of methamphetamine in Nebraska will aim to create a network of collaborative policing and education efforts accessible in every corner of the state.

The new campaign, announced at a Wednesday afternoon news conference in Kearney, will bring together federal and statewide law enforcement agencies to serve as a resource for local police departments and sheriff's offices as Nebraska's major criminal justice power brokers come together in an attempt to solve the state's meth problem, which has persisted for more than 20 years.

The livestreamed news conference, which featured Attorney General Doug Peterson alongside representatives from the FBI, DEA, Nebraska State Patrol and U.S. Attorney's office, marked the beginning of the campaign, titled "It's a Matter of Life or Meth."

Addressing reporters at the Kearney Police Department headquarters, Peterson compared the campaign to a previous effort to prevent opioid use and overdoses, touting it as "not only a law enforcement effort, but it's also a public awareness effort."

"Much like in the opioid approach that we took four years ago in the coalition that we created there, it's a three-prong approach of both prevention, treatment and law enforcement," Peterson said.

Nearly every official who spoke at the news conference — including Peterson, Acting U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp and Special Agent Justin King of the DEA — described meth as the "No. 1 drug problem" facing the state, casting the increasing distribution of the substance as the primary target in Nebraska's battle against drug use.

The officials conceded that meth has been the state's most prevalent drug for the past two decades, but recent trends in the amount of meth being seized in Nebraska have ushered the drug to the top of law enforcement's priority list.

"We hear a lot today about fentanyl and opioids and what they're doing," said King, who has worked for the DEA for close to 20 years. "But it's important that we don't lose sight of the fact that methamphetamine continues to be our No. 1 drug threat."

He said the amount of meth seized had surged close to 300% in the past five years, with agencies combining to seize 768 pounds in 2021.

The distribution of meth has evolved over the past two decades, the officials said, making meth more accessible at a lower cost in Nebraska today than it was in 2005.

Sharp, who has served as the acting U.S. Attorney since last February, said meth was initially largely distributed by biker gangs in the late 1980s before moving on to locally operated drug labs.

Now, the officials said, nearly all the meth circulating in Nebraska is manufactured in other parts of the country or world, often linked to Mexican cartels.

And the product, once only prevalent in metro areas, is now being used and seized indiscriminately in the state, found in Nebraska's biggest cities, smallest towns and within the state's Native reservations, Sharp said.

As the state rolls out its collaborative response, Eugene Kowel, a special agent in the FBI's Omaha Field Office, said the campaign's primary focus is "to reduce the supply of meth coming into the state of Nebraska."

Kowel said state, local, tribal and federal partners will work together to track, apprehend and bring criminal charges against Nebraska's most prolific drug traffickers.

He said law enforcement also will work to identify the source of each trafficker's supply and hold meth manufacturers accountable, too.

"Like all our our partners, we will not stand idly by as we watch meth degrade our communities and our neighborhoods here in Nebraska," he said.

The officials drew a line between meth users and meth distributors, acknowledging that the prosecution of people who are addicted to meth is and has been an ineffective pathway to solving the state's meth problem.

Instead, the new campaign will aim to create a link between every law enforcement agency in Nebraska, providing a network of shared information that might link local meth users to more regional distributors, while enhancing education and treatment effort, the officials said.

"Frankly, you can't arrest your way out of this problem," Peterson said.

The statewide collaborative will mirror the work of metro-area narcotics task forces, which Sharp called "the lifeblood" of the fight against meth thus far.

'A war that's never going to end'

In Lincoln, meth was the prevalent drug when Ryan Dale joined the city's police force nearly two decades ago.

Now the captain overseeing the Lincoln-Lancaster Narcotics Task Force — a group of investigators from LPD, the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office and Nebraska State Patrol — Dale has watched the local distribution of the substance evolve over the past 20 years, and its pervasiveness soar over the past five.

In all of 2017, the task force seized about 5.7 pounds of methamphetamine. In 2021, that figure ballooned to 94.5 pounds — more than 16 times the meth seized just four years prior.

But in the same time frame, felony arrests made by the task force — for all drug-related crimes, not just for the distribution of meth — increased only gradually.

The task force made 369 felony arrests in 2017, 404 in 2018 and 408 in 2019.

In 2020, Dale's task force made 319 such arrests — a five-year low for the group of investigators he said coincided with a decrease in the local supply of meth. It seemed to be a turning point, progress made in the local fight against the substance.

But in 2021, the number rose again, though only moderately over the five-year average. The task force made 435 felony arrests — 66 more than in 2017 — while seizing 88.9 more pounds of meth in 2021 then they did four years prior.

It's impossible to "illustrate how the supply of meth has gone up," Dale told the Journal Star.

Dale said the task force has altered tactics over the past half-decade, holding off on initial arrests of local distributors, instead monitoring the sellers in an effort to track down regional distributors.

In that way, the task force has been successful, arresting more dealers on felony charges and seizing more drugs than ever before. But the challenge posed to the local task force by the recent flood of methamphetamine isn't a lack of information, but a lack of resources, Dale said.

"If we had staffing to have double the size of a narcotics task force, these numbers would go up way more," he said. "Because we've kind of reached our threshold of efficiency. And you can only do so much with — there's not enough hours in the day to deal with every drug dealer that there is."

It's not clear how the local task force stands to benefit from the new statewide campaign. Peterson acknowledged that the metro-area task forces, like the ones in Lincoln and Omaha, would largely be the model for what the state is trying to accomplish elsewhere.

"Frankly, those groups are pretty well developed," the attorney general said. "As I see the lay of the land, I thought we were looking very strong in Omaha and Lincoln. ... I think it's working very well in the metro area."

While it's true that arrests and meth seizures have increased in Lincoln under the direction of the task force, those outcomes haven't changed the prevalence of the drug itself — nor has it affected the number of overdoses, which hit a seven-year high in 2021.

Dale said the best effect of the campaign may be an increase in meth users seeking treatment, a development that would both improve the quality of a user's own life while helping curb the local demand of the drug. And he said an increase in local narcotics investigators would help, too.

But even as statewide and federal officials unveiled a new plan, Dale's outlook on meth use in Nebraska remained grim on Wednesday.

"I honestly think it will continue to be the prevalent drug for my entire career," he said. "I don't see it changing anytime soon.

"You have to keep perspective and be willing to appreciate small wins, because it's probably a war that's never gonna end."

