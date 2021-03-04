Watch Now: Grass fire closes eastbound Interstate 80 near Gothenburg

A large grass fire along Interstate 80 near Gothenburg disrupted traffic as first responders worked to control it Thursday, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

I-80 eastbound lanes at mile marker 199, which is the Brady exit, was closed for about an hour because of the fire but reopened around 2:30 p.m.

The State Patrol sent out a tweet just before 1 p.m. Thursday urging drivers to use caution in the area. Photos from the area showed a large fire in the ditch along the interstate and heavy smoke.

The fire was deemed under control by late afternoon.

TOP JOURNAL STAR PHOTOS FOR FEBRUARY

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.