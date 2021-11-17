Wahoo police chief resigns, cites 'nothing nefarious' in decision

The head of the Wahoo Police Department abruptly resigned from his position last week, submitting his resignation the same day it became effective, the city announced in a news release.

Reached by phone, Bruce Ferrell of Elkhorn offered little comment on his departure from Wahoo's police force — which has become the subject of scrutiny after Lt. Sean Vilmont was charged in September with three counts of third-degree sexual assault of a child.

"Nothing nefarious," Ferrell told the Journal Star on Wednesday, after the Wahoo Newspaper first reported his departure, which comes less than two months after Vilmont's.

"No smoke, no mirrors — nothing at all," Ferrell said. "(It was) just time."

City Administrator Melissa Harrell said officials didn't have any indication Ferrell planned to resign before he did so on Nov. 11. In fact, she said, the city didn't receive his letter of resignation until the day after his departure due to the Veterans Day holiday.