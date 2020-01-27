Wahoo man sentenced to 6 years and 5 months for possession of ammunition as a felon

A Wahoo man was sentenced to six years and five months of imprisonment after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of ammunition according to Nebraska Attorney General Joe Kelly.

31 year old Trent Duckworth was found in possession of several boxes of ammunition and two .223 caliber magazines for an AR-15 style firearm in May of 2019 after the Wahoo Police Department executed a search warrant on his home following an assault at his residence. Duckworth threatened another individual over Facebook Messenger, claiming to have full "AR magazines".

Following the execution of the warrant, the Nebraska State Patrol investigated the ammunition and found that Duckworth handled it. As a felon from several previous offenses, it was illegal for Duckworth to posses the ammunition. After his sentence, he will serve three years of supervised release.

