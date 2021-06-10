Victims identified in crash near Scribner that killed four family members from Fremont

SCRIBNER — Four people — including two children — died in a crash Thursday morning east of Scribner, state authorities said.

The crash happened at about 9:45 a.m. on U.S. 275 when a Pontiac passenger vehicle and semi-trailer collided, according to a news release from the Nebraska State Patrol.

The four occupants of the Pontiac were a family from Fremont. The driver, Heidi Lykens-Huisman, 37, and passengers, Joshua Huisman, 29, and Jaymasin Lykens, 10, were all pronounced deceased at the scene. The fourth occupant, Nova Huisman, 9 months old, was transported by Scribner Rescue to the hospital in Fremont and later died.

The semi driver, Heath Harrison, 37, of Beemer, was not injured.

The Investigation is ongoing.

Scribner is about 50 miles northwest of Omaha.

This is a developing story.

