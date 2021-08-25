Valentine man arrested for first-degree murder after manhunt turns up body, State Patrol says

A Valentine man who authorities announced a search for on Tuesday has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder, the Nebraska State Patrol said Wednesday.

Kevin Kilmer, 25, was found in a wooded area Tuesday afternoon less than an hour after Cherry County authorities sought assistance from the public in finding the man, who they said was involved in a vague "incident" that happened early Tuesday morning in Kilgore, according to the patrol.

In their initial announcement, authorities sought the location of both Kilmer and 52-year-old Ruth Wittmuss.

Now, the patrol says they found Wittmuss dead on Tuesday night.

Kilmer has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony, according to the patrol.

He was found in a wooded area and taken to the hospital on Tuesday for evaluation due to extreme temperatures, the patrol announced. He was later taken to the Cherry County Jail.

