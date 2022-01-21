Utica woman accused of not turning in payroll taxes to IRS

A grand jury has indicted a Utica woman who for nearly two years allegedly failed to turn in payroll tax she collected at her business.

Melissa Grantski, 50, is facing a seven-count indictment, a separate charge for each quarter she failed to turn in the money, which added up to $58,403.

In court records, Assistant U.S. Attorney Dan Packard said from the fourth quarter of 2015 through the second quarter of 2017, Grantski withheld the tax payments from her employees at M & G Leasing but failed to pay it to the IRS.

If convicted, she faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine on each count.

