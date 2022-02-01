Two Seward County residents dead after crash on U.S. 34

Two Seward County residents have died after both were injured in a Jan. 18 crash on U.S. 34 east of Seward, according to a state investigator's report.

Betty Howard, 61, of Beaver Crossing, died Jan. 20 after suffering two compound leg fractures in the crash, along with other serious injuries.

Ronald Kapke, 62, of Pleasant Dale, died Thursday, according to his obituary. The crash report indicated Kapke had suffered trauma to his head in the collision.

Howard was driving a 1991 Nissan Stanza east on U.S. 34 as she approached the highway's intersection with 238th Road at about 10:30 a.m. Jan. 18.

Kapke, who was northbound on 238th Road in a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado, failed to yield at the highway, according to the crash report from the Seward County Sheriff's Office.

Witnesses said Howard and Kapke both braked after he entered the intersection, where Howard's Nissan struck the driver's side of Kapke's truck, according to the report.

Both were wearing seat belts.

Howard was extracted from her vehicle by the Seward Volunteer Fire Department, and both drivers were transported to Seward Memorial Hospital, according to the crash report.

Neither drugs nor alcohol are suspected to have played a role in the collision.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com. On Twitter @andrewwegley

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.