Two people and a York County K-9 dead after man crashes stolen cruiser into train

Two people and a York County Sheriff's Office K-9 patrol dog are dead after a high-speed chase devolved into an apparent suicide mission on Tuesday night, according to the sheriff.

The incident started as an attempted traffic stop about 6 miles northwest of York, when deputies tried to pull over a 2008 Ford F-150 that was driving erratically near Road H and Road 15, Sheriff Paul Vrbka said in a news release.

Deputies pursued the Ford for about eight minutes at speeds higher than 100 mph, according to the news release, before the truck came to a stop near Road H and Road 18.

Vrbka said that when the vehicle stopped, a man got out and claimed to have a gun, concealing his hands. The sheriff said the unidentified man told officers he wanted to die.

After ignoring officer commands, the suspect advanced toward them and stole a marked patrol cruiser with the K-9 inside, driving toward York, according to the news release.

Once there, the suspect stopped the cruiser atop railroad tracks near 19th Street and Delaware Avenue before exiting and standing outside the vehicle as a train approached, Vrbka said in the news release.

As authorities approached the man, he reentered the cruiser and proceeded north onto Delaware, leaving the deputies on the south side of the tracks as the train passed between them.

Vrbka said the suspect then drove north for six blocks before turning around and accelerating toward the moving train, crashing into the back of a car that was waiting for the train to pass, pushing both cars into the locomotive.

The motorist, the suspect and the patrol dog all died instantly, according to the news release.

The names of those killed haven't been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

