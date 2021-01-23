 Skip to main content
Two killed in I-80 crash near Gretna
Two killed in I-80 crash near Gretna

Two people were killed in a crash near Gretna on Saturday, and another was taken to an Omaha hospital with critical injuries.

The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash on Interstate 80 near the Nebraska 370 exit at about 3 p.m.

The sheriff's office said in a news release that an eastbound SUV crossed the median and was struck by a semi in the westbound lanes.

The driver and front-seat passenger in the SUV, both men, were declared dead at the scene. A woman who was in the back seat was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy, according to the release.

The driver of the semi was not injured. Westbound lanes on I-80 at Nebraska 370 were closed by the Nebraska State Patrol for several hours after the crash.

Several other crashes were reported on the interstate between Lincoln and Omaha after snow moved through the area Saturday afternoon.

