Two Indiana women get federal time for 20 pounds of meth found in I-80 stop in Nebraska

In back-to-back hearings in a Lincoln courtroom Friday, two Indiana women learned how much federal prison time they would get for helping traffic 20 pounds of methamphetamine through Nebraska.

Shanae Douglas and Antoinette Brandy, both of Gary, Indiana, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute for what started with a traffic stop March 30, 2020, near Kearney.

Prosecutors said the women, who met when Douglas responded to Brandy's Facebook post seeking a second driver for a trip, had flown to California and were driving to Chicago, each getting paid $2,000.

A Nebraska State Patrol trooper stopped the Chevrolet Tahoe they were in for failing to signal a turn on an Interstate 80 exit ramp.

A man with them, Juwan Powell of Harvey, Illinois, is facing indictment for his alleged involvement, too, and set to enter a plea next week.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Dan Packard said troopers searched the SUV and found the meth hidden in the Tahoe's tire jack cargo area.

Douglas' attorney, Jon Braaten, said her participation was "about as minimal as you can get," but enough to get her indicted in federal court. She had no criminal record before that.