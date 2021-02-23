Troopers say they found 26 pounds of meth, pills in I-80 stop near Lexington

Nebraska State Patrol troopers arrested a California man after finding 26 pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Lexington over the weekend.

It happened at about 6:15 p.m. Friday.

Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas said a trooper stopped a Hyundai Azera for failing to stop at a stop sign after exiting I-80 at the Overton interchange and became suspicious of criminal activity.

Thomas said a search of the trunk turned up a duffel bag with 26 packages, 25 of which contained methamphetamine, and nearly a third of a pound of pills, suspected to contain fentanyl.

Troopers arrested the driver, 35-year-old Octavio Padilla-Garcia of Los Angeles, on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and no drug tax stamp.

LATEST MISSING PERSONS CASES

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.