Troopers say they found 26 pounds of meth, pills in I-80 stop near Lexington
editor's pick topical

Troopers say they found 26 pounds of meth, pills in I-80 stop near Lexington

Seized drugs

The Nebraska State Patrol says they seized more than 25 pounds of methamphetamine in a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Lexington on Friday night. 

Nebraska State Patrol troopers arrested a California man after finding 26 pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Lexington over the weekend.

It happened at about 6:15 p.m. Friday.

Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas said a trooper stopped a Hyundai Azera for failing to stop at a stop sign after exiting I-80 at the Overton interchange and became suspicious of criminal activity.

Thomas said a search of the trunk turned up a duffel bag with 26 packages, 25 of which contained methamphetamine, and nearly a third of a pound of pills, suspected to contain fentanyl.

Troopers arrested the driver, 35-year-old Octavio Padilla-Garcia of Los Angeles, on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and no drug tax stamp.







