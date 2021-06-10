 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Crash near Scribner leaves four dead; investigation is ongoing
0 Comments
editor's pick topical alert top story

Crash near Scribner leaves four dead; investigation is ongoing

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SCRIBNER — Four people — including two children — died in a crash Thursday morning east of Scribner, state authorities said.

The crash happened around 9:45 a.m. Thursday on U.S. 275 when a passenger vehicle and semitrailer collided, according to a news release from the Nebraska State Patrol.

Investigators said two adults and a child in the smaller vehicle died at the scene of the crash. Another child in the vehicle was rushed to a hospital in Fremont, but died shortly after arriving, the patrol said.

Officials were working to identify all of the victims and their relationships to one another and could not give their names and ages by early afternoon Thursday. The patrol did not immediately say how the crash occurred or whether the semi driver suffered any injuries.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Scribner is about 50 miles northwest of Omaha.

This is a developing story. 

With funding secured, Lincoln seeks contractor for fallen officer memorial outside Hall of Justice
Nebraska State Patrol IDs woman who died in Cass County while deputies tried to serve arrest warrants
La Vista police want to speak to woman in connection with search for missing 12-year-old
0 Comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Baby wolves frolic in Belgium wildlife park

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News