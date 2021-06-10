Crash near Scribner leaves four dead; investigation is ongoing

SCRIBNER — Four people — including two children — died in a crash Thursday morning east of Scribner, state authorities said.

The crash happened around 9:45 a.m. Thursday on U.S. 275 when a passenger vehicle and semitrailer collided, according to a news release from the Nebraska State Patrol.

Investigators said two adults and a child in the smaller vehicle died at the scene of the crash. Another child in the vehicle was rushed to a hospital in Fremont, but died shortly after arriving, the patrol said.

Officials were working to identify all of the victims and their relationships to one another and could not give their names and ages by early afternoon Thursday. The patrol did not immediately say how the crash occurred or whether the semi driver suffered any injuries.

Scribner is about 50 miles northwest of Omaha.

This is a developing story.

