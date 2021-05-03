Troopers find 426 pounds of marijuana inside ATMs, safe and totes in I-80 stop

Nebraska State Patrol troopers arrested a Florida man after discovering more than 400 pounds of marijuana hidden inside ATMs, a safe and a tote during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 Friday.
At about 10 a.m., a trooper saw a Mercedes Sprinter van fail to signal a turn while taking the exit near Giltner in Hamilton County, State Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas said.
During the stop, a police dog indicated the smell of drugs, and a search turned up a plastic tote containing packages of marijuana, plus 14 ATMs and a large safe.
With the help of the Grand Island Fire Department, the ATMs and the safe were opened, revealing more marijuana.
Thomas said the total weight of the marijuana was 426 pounds. He said troopers also found about $9,000 cash in a duffel bag in the front seat.
They arrested the driver, 36-year-old Gilbert Fernandez of Cooper City, Florida, on suspicion of possession of marijuana more than a pound, possession with intent to deliver and possession of money during a drug violation.
Lancaster County's biggest drug seizures
Pair accused of hauling 645 pounds of pot on I-80 through Lincoln area
Two men remained at the Lancaster County jail Thursday, a day after prosecutors charged them in connection with 645 pounds of marijuana found in their rental truck.
Brandon Arrington, 30, of McDonough, Georgia, and Edward Babb of Houston both are facing four felonies: two counts of possession with intent to deliver and two counts of no drug tax stamp.
In an affidavit for their arrests, a Lancaster County Sheriff's deputy said he stopped a GMC Penske rental truck with Virginia plates Tuesday after seeing its passenger side tires cross onto the shoulder of Interstate 80 near the Lincoln Airport exit.
During the traffic stop, the deputy became suspicious the men were involved in criminal activity.
They both denied a request to search the truck, but the deputy deployed his police dog around it after seeing what he believed to be marijuana residue on the floorboard.
The search turned up 645 pounds of marijuana and 4.74 pounds of THC vapor pens in the truck's cargo area inside cardboard boxes wrapped in plastic wrap, according to court records.
On Wednesday, at their first court appearances on the charges, Lancaster County Judge Matt Acton set their bonds at $250,000.
515 pounds of marijuana
$500K of meth
Kilo of cocaine, cash in I-80 stop
$1 million in vacuum-sealed bags
300 pounds of marijuana
55 pounds of cocaine
15.7 pounds of meth
$235K in cake mix cans
250 pounds of marijuana in fake compartment
214 pounds of marijuana
145 pounds of marijuana
116 pounds of marijuana
110 pounds of marijuana, shatter
7.5 pounds of meth
Lancaster County deputies find 109 lbs of pot in I-80 traffic stop
A California woman was arrested Friday morning after Lancaster County sheriff's deputies found more 100 pounds of marijuana in her vehicle during a traffic stop.
At about 9:30 a.m., Pakou J. Yang, 37, of Oroville, was pulled over on Interstate 80 about three miles east of the Pleasant Dale interchange for following another vehicle too closely.
During the stop, a deputy determined the 2018 Nissan that Yang was driving was a one-way rental, which the deputy described in court records as a common sign of drug trafficking. She also became "extremely nervous" while being questioned by the deputy.
Deputies searched the vehicle after a drug-sniffing dog indicated the presence of drugs. They found 109.5 pounds of vacuum-sealed marijuana in the trunk, according to court records.
Yang was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and no drug tax stamp. She remained in jail Friday on $50,000 bail.