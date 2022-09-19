 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Troopers find 20 pounds of cocaine in Interstate 80 traffic stop, state patrol says

State Patrol troopers arrested a California woman near York on Saturday after they found 20 pounds of cocaine concealed inside the seat of her Ford Expedition, the Nebraska State Patrol said.

Imelda Ambriz, 34, was stopped for allegedly following a vehicle too closely on Interstate 80 at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday, when troopers "became suspicious of criminal activity" while interacting with the woman amid the stop, the patrol said in a news release.

Authorities searched the Los Angeles woman's vehicle and found 20 pounds of suspected cocaine, according to the news release. Troopers arrested Ambriz on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of cocaine with intent to deliver.

She was taken to the York County jail.

