Troopers find 11 pounds of fentanyl in Dawson County traffic stop, patrol says

A California man was arrested Monday after Nebraska State Patrol troopers found 11 pounds of fentanyl — equal to about 2.5 million lethal doses of the powerful opiate — in his car during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in Dawson County.

Alexis Godoy, 27, of Long Beach, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver, among other charges, at about 11 p.m. Monday, according to the patrol.

When troopers and a Dawson County Sheriff's deputy pulled Godoy over near Lexington, the patrol says they saw marijuana in plain sight, prompting a search of his BMW sedan.

Inside the car, law enforcement officers found the 11 pounds of fentanyl and a small amount of marijuana.

At least 50 Lincoln residents have suffered drug overdoses in August — a majority of the recent overdose deaths in Lincoln and Omaha involved cocaine laced with fentanyl, the DEA's Omaha Division said in a news release last week.

Godoy was lodged in the Dawson County Jail.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.