Troopers find 11 pounds of fentanyl in Dawson County traffic stop, patrol says
Troopers find 11 pounds of fentanyl in Dawson County traffic stop, patrol says

The Nebraska State Patrol recovered 11 pounds of fentanyl, a powerful opioid that can be deadly when mixed with illegal drugs, during an Interstate 80 traffic stop on Monday night. 

A California man was arrested Monday after Nebraska State Patrol troopers found 11 pounds of fentanyl — equal to about 2.5 million lethal doses of the powerful opiate — in his car during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in Dawson County. 

Alexis Godoy, 27, of Long Beach, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver, among other charges, at about 11 p.m. Monday, according to the patrol. 

When troopers and a Dawson County Sheriff's deputy pulled Godoy over near Lexington, the patrol says they saw marijuana in plain sight, prompting a search of his BMW sedan. 

Inside the car, law enforcement officers found the 11 pounds of fentanyl and a small amount of marijuana.

At least 50 Lincoln residents have suffered drug overdoses in August — a majority of the recent overdose deaths in Lincoln and Omaha involved cocaine laced with fentanyl, the DEA's Omaha Division said in a news release last week. 

Godoy was lodged in the Dawson County Jail.

