Traffic stop near Milford turns up duffel bags filled with marijuana, leads to 19-year-old's arrest

A traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Milford turned up seven duffel bags of marijuana that added up to 350 pounds, according to Seward County Sheriff Michael Vance.

It happened Sunday shortly before 10 a.m. when a deputy stopped a 2021 Chrysler Voyager headed east.

Vance said the deputy became suspicious the driver was involved in illegal activity and asked for, and got, permission to search the van.

After finding the drugs, they arrested the driver, 19-year-old Eric Espinoza of Kelseyville, California, on suspicion of possession of more than 1 pound of marijuana, possession with intent to deliver and no drug tax stamp.

Vance estimated the street value of the drugs at $350,000.

