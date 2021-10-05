 Skip to main content
Traffic stop near Milford turns up duffel bags filled with marijuana, leads to 19-year-old's arrest
Traffic stop near Milford turns up duffel bags filled with marijuana, leads to 19-year-old's arrest

Espinoza marijuana

Seward County Sheriff Michael Vance said deputies found 350 pounds of marijuana, with an estimated value of $350,000, in a traffic stop on Interstate 80 on Sunday. 

A traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Milford turned up seven duffel bags of marijuana that added up to 350 pounds, according to Seward County Sheriff Michael Vance.

It happened Sunday shortly before 10 a.m. when a deputy stopped a 2021 Chrysler Voyager headed east. 

Eric Espinoza

Vance said the deputy became suspicious the driver was involved in illegal activity and asked for, and got, permission to search the van. 

After finding the drugs, they arrested the driver, 19-year-old Eric Espinoza of Kelseyville, California, on suspicion of possession of more than 1 pound of marijuana, possession with intent to deliver and no drug tax stamp. 

Vance estimated the street value of the drugs at $350,000.

