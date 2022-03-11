Three people killed in Tuesday morning crash on I-80 near Milford identified

The three people killed in a Tuesday morning crash involving three semis on Interstate 80 between the Milford and Seward interchanges have been identified.

The two semis involved in the initial crash were both occupied by a husband and wife driving team. One semi had Carle Metcalf, 61, and Virginia Metcalf, 59, of Granbury, Texas. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The other semi had Gurminder Melde, 45, and Satvinder Melde, 49, of North York, Ontario, Canada. Gurminder Melde was pronounced dead at the scene. Satvinder Melde was taken to a Lincoln hospital.

The Seward County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene at about 5:45 a.m. after an eastbound semi crossed the median and struck a westbound semi head-on.

A third semi that had been heading west swerved to avoid the collision, crossed the median and overturned in the eastbound lanes, according to a news release.

