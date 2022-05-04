 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert

Three Norfolk residents suspected of burying stillborn infant

  • 0

Three Norfolk residents are facing misdemeanor charges after they allegedly buried a stillborn infant.

On April 26, the Norfolk Police Division began investigating an allegation that a 17-year-old girl, who had been pregnant, gave birth prematurely to a baby who died at home, Capt. Michael Bauer said in a news release. It was alleged that the girl enacted a plan to bury the child's body at an undisclosed location.

Investigators learned that two individuals helped the girl transport and bury the body, Bauer said. On April 29, the suspects led a Norfolk police detective to the location of the baby's body north of Norfolk. The Norfolk Police Division and Madison County Sheriff's Office worked in conjunction to exhume the body.

An autopsy was performed the next day, Bauer said, and confirmed that the baby was stillborn. On Tuesday, the suspects were issued misdemeanor citations.

The 17-year-old girl was cited on suspicion of concealing the death of another person and false reporting. A 41-year-old Norfolk woman also was cited on suspicion of concealing the death of another person and false reporting. A 21-year-old Norfolk man was cited on suspicion of concealing the death of another person.

People are also reading…

Two dogs found after reported stolen from yard in northeast Lincoln, police say
Marquette man, 20, dies in collision near Aurora
Jury finds 27-year-old Malmo man guilty of first-degree murder of fiancée
42-year-old man kills himself after officers stop his vehicle, Bellevue police report
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Canoeist drowns at Chalco Hills lake

Canoeist drowns at Chalco Hills lake

The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office said witnesses heard a man calling for help on the north side of the lake. Other witnesses said the capsized boat was near the dock, and the man went under the water but did not come back up.

Watch Now: Related Video

Abortion-rights protesters rally in US, spurred by draft Supreme Court opinion

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News