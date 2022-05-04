Three Norfolk residents suspected of burying stillborn infant

Three Norfolk residents are facing misdemeanor charges after they allegedly buried a stillborn infant.

On April 26, the Norfolk Police Division began investigating an allegation that a 17-year-old girl, who had been pregnant, gave birth prematurely to a baby who died at home, Capt. Michael Bauer said in a news release. It was alleged that the girl enacted a plan to bury the child's body at an undisclosed location.

Investigators learned that two individuals helped the girl transport and bury the body, Bauer said. On April 29, the suspects led a Norfolk police detective to the location of the baby's body north of Norfolk. The Norfolk Police Division and Madison County Sheriff's Office worked in conjunction to exhume the body.

An autopsy was performed the next day, Bauer said, and confirmed that the baby was stillborn. On Tuesday, the suspects were issued misdemeanor citations.

The 17-year-old girl was cited on suspicion of concealing the death of another person and false reporting. A 41-year-old Norfolk woman also was cited on suspicion of concealing the death of another person and false reporting. A 21-year-old Norfolk man was cited on suspicion of concealing the death of another person.

