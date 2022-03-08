Three killed in Interstate 80 crash near Milford Tuesday morning, authorities say

Three people are dead after a semi veered into oncoming traffic on Interstate 80 early Tuesday morning, sparking a collision with two other tractor-trailers.

The crash closed the intestate west of Lincoln for more than two hours.

The Seward County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene, on I-80 between the Milford and Seward interchanges, at about 5:45 a.m. Tuesday after a semi that had been traveling east crossed the median and struck a westbound semi head-on, according to a sheriff's office news release.

A third semi that had been heading west swerved to avoid the collision, crossed the median and overturned in the eastbound lanes, according to the release.

Three people — none of whom have been identified — were pronounced dead at the scene. A fourth person was taken by helicopter to a hospital in Lincoln in critical condition.

It's unclear how many vehicles were ultimately involved in the crash.

The eastbound lanes reopened shortly after 9 a.m., but fans headed for early games in the state high school basketball tournaments were forced to take detour routes. Westbound lanes reopened at about 10:30 a.m.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

